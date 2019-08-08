Remembering the Victims: Derrick Fudge

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)– The sister of Dayton shooting victim Derrick Fudge says their family had reunited in Springfield where they’re all from earlier in the day Saturday.

After the picnic, Twyla Southall returned home to Dublin, but just hours later, her phone started going off in the middle of the night.

That’s when she heard the horrifying news from her niece and nephew.

“My niece, she said when they had started hearing the pop! pop! pops! she said, ‘everybody get down’ and kept screaming get down,” Southall recalled.

In the deadly chaos of that minute of gunfire, Derrick Fudge was hit. He had been out in the Oregon District of Dayton when he went outside a club with his son, Dion Green, and his son’s fiancé, Donita Cosey, to grab some food on the sidewalk. That’s when the gunfire started.

Dion said he noticed a man wearing a mask walking nearby.

“He came around the corner, I heard two shots, pop pop, walked by me, I’m still thinking this is not real,” he said.

Dion Green was holding on to his father as he took his last breath.

“We all get down and hear no more gunshots so I’m saying ‘Get up, we’re about to leave,’ so I’m holding my dad, talking to him like, ‘Come on, let’s go.’ He’s not moving. He took a gasp for air.”

Dion says he now feels terrible guilt for inviting his father along that night, knowing he’d be alive if he hadn’t.

“I think he protected me. I think he protected me, because there’s no way, this is how close we were to each other,” he said.

“It’s like a mixed bag. I’m very, very grateful to know that he was with his son. That’s his only son. He loves his son, but it’s so sad that was with him. There’s survivor’s guilt. There is ‘that he was in my arms and took his last breath’ devastation. You just can’t un-see that, un-live that,” Southall concluded.

Visitation is August 10 from 11 am until the time of service at noon in St. John Missionary Baptist Church.