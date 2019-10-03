Remembrance Ceremony: 1 year since deadly officer shootings in South Carolina neighborhood

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Thursday marks one year since a deadly officer shooting in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood.

A Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. The event is open to the public on a first come first serve basis. See the full program here.

Seven law enforcement officers were shot on Oct. 3, 2018, at 932 Ashton Drive in the Vintage Place neighborhood just west of Florence city limits off Hoffmeyer Rd. A total of 12 patients were transported to two local trauma centers, including seven law enforcement officers and five civilians.

932 Ashton Drive, Florence after the October 3, 2018 deadly officer shooting

Florence Police Department Officer Terrence Carraway, 52, of Darlington, was killed in the shooting. Sheriff’s Officer Investigator Farrah Turner was wounded in the shooting and died on Oct. 22, 2018.

FCSO Investigator Sarah Miller, FCSO Deputy Arie Davis, Florence police officer Brian Hart, Florence police officer Travis Scott, and Florence police officer Scott Williamson also were wounded in the shooting.

Top Row (left to right): Terrence Carraway, Farrah Turner, Brian Hart, Arie Davis. Bottom Row (left to right): Travis Scott, Sarah Miller, Scott Williamson.

Attorney Britney R. Weaver released at statement to News13 Wednesday on behalf of Katie M. Godwin and family of Farrah Turner:

As we come upon the anniversary for one of the greatest tragedies our family has ever experienced, we are grieving as if that horrid event occurred yesterday. While nothing will undue those events and bring Investigator Farrah “Maxine” Turner back, we sincerely appreciate all of the love, prayers, and support we have received and continue to receive.

On October 3, 2018, our core was shaken but not broken by news that she was wounded in the line of duty. In anticipation of the one year anniversary of that earth-shattering day, we are reminded that she left home to protect and serve, never to return. She fought for her life for 19 long days. We prayed daily for a miracle… but her hard fought battle came to an end on October 22, 2018.

The monumental impact she had on the community, however, has ushered in a new era for us. To zealously preserve her legacy and continue the great work she loved, we have established The Farrah Turner Foundation, an organization with the mission to protect and serve children who are victims of sexual abuse and assault.

Our focus is unequivocally on remembering our hero and continuing our persistent prayer for accountability and justice – nothing more and nothing less.

Miller and Davis were released from the hospital on October 19, 2018. Williamson returned home in January after spending several weeks at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta recovering from his injuries. Williamson returned to limited duty in April.

Following the shooting, News13 obtained warrants, which revealed details surrounding the shooting. Read more about what those warrants said.

Residents in the Vintage Place neighborhood spoke with News13 shortly after the shooting, saying they felt disturbed, traumatized, scared and unsettled by the incident.

Frederick Hopkins has five attempted murder charges and two murder charges pending in connection to the shooting, the SC Public Index shows. Bond was denied for Frederick Hopkins on Oct. 5, 2018. He was denied a public offender on Oct. 16, 2018.

Frederick Hopkins in court

In October 2018, Seth David Hopkins, Frederick Hopkins’ son, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim 11 to 14 years of age inclusive, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, victim under 11 years of age, according to the public index. These charges are still pending.

Eight additional charges were filed against Seth Hopkins on August 23, according to the SC Public Index. These charges include:

5 counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt – victim under 11 years of age- first degree

2 counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor, third degree- commit/attempt lewd act (victim under 16 years & actor over 14 years)

Voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films, 1st offense

In June, attorneys for Seth Hopkins, filed discovery motions to get a look at the evidence the solicitor’s office gathered. Hopkins’ attorney filed a Brady Motion and an Edwards Motion in June, according to online court documents.

In January, News13 reported that a pre-filed bill in the South Carolina Senate, intended to change rules regarding the handling of officer-involved shootings across the state, was pushed through a Senate subcommittee, and would go to the full judiciary committee.

In December 2018, News13 reported that deputies were called to the Hopkins’ home dozens of times before the deadly officer shooting.

In May 2019, News13 reported that SC lawmakers passed a resolution to rename a section of Highway 378 near Lake City in honor of Investigator Farrah Turner. This section is now named the Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass.

A dedication for the Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass was held in August.

In May, Turner and Sgt. Terrence Carraway were honored duiring a memorial at the Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia.

Also in May, News13 reported that Turner and Carraway were inducted into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.

In March, Francis Marion University dedicated a new park to Turner, who graduated from the university in 2005.

In June, a group of officers in South Carolina ran 394 miles for the 394 officers killed in the line of duty in South Carolina.

According to a Facebook post from the SC Fraternal Order of Police, the group ran to Vintage Place in Florence.

