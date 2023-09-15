GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a driver who evaded a traffic stop on I-91 in Greenfield by crossing the median and continued driving the wrong way.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at around 8:57 a.m. on Thursday a Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on I-91 south in Greenfield for no front license plate. The driver failed to stop which resulted in the Trooper pursuing the vehicle.

In Hatfield, additional Troopers positioned themselves ahead of the pursuit and placed stop sticks across the roadway. The driver swerved to avoid them and drove across the center median entering the northbound side of the road, going south. At this point, Troopers terminated the pursuit.

The vehicle continued to drive the wrong way until it exited the highway at the 28 mile marker and continued on Route 5 south in Northampton. Troopers notified Northampton Police of the vehicle’s description.

The vehicle was a 2014 Acura TL that was rented from Rush Hour Rentals in Waterbury, Connecticut. Massachusetts State Police are conducting an investigation with Connecticut State Police, Waterbury Police, and the rental company.