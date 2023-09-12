BOSTON (WWLP) – An armed robbery of two Boston and Brockton businesses was charged Tuesday by a previously convicted felon.

According to the Department of Justice, Fernando Bost, 32, of Boston, has been charged with two counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In accordance with the charging documents, on March 29, 2023, at approximately 11:05 p.m., a man entered RJ Smoke and Convenience Store in Dorchester, held the cashier at gunpoint, and took cash before fleeing. A 7-Eleven in Brockton had been robbed approximately 40 minutes earlier that same day while law enforcement was investigating the robbery. Video surveillance shows the robber wearing the same unique clothing that was worn during the robbery of the RJ Smoke and Convenience store.

As a result of a subsequent investigation, a Kia Sorento was captured in the vicinity of both businesses before and after each robbery. According to records, the vehicle had been rented to Bost’s girlfriend at the time of the robberies. The police discovered that Bost’s EBT card had been used at a gas station and a Target on the same day as the robberies. According to surveillance footage obtained from those locations, Bost was wearing clothing that was identical to that worn by the robber.

Bost was arrested by state law enforcement during a traffic stop near Springfield. Bost’s front sweatshirt pocket was allegedly found to contain a loaded Glock 43x with a high-capacity magazine.

Due to two previous convictions for armed robbery in 2012 and 2017, Bost is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Furthermore, Bost was facing several pending charges for armed and unarmed robbery at the time of the alleged conduct, as well as three outstanding warrants issued by three different courts for armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering during daytime for felony, receiving stolen property and shoplifting.

Hobbs Act robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. An individual charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition may be sentenced to ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. In criminal cases, sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy and Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police Department; the Hamden County District Attorney’s Office; and the Boston and Brockton Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke A. Goldworm of the Major Crimes Unit.

A hearing will be held in federal court in Boston on Sept. 18, 2023, at 12 p.m.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.