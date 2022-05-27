SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested for possession of a firearm and drugs after a traffic stop led to an officer being injured.

On Thursday at around 7:10 p.m., Springfield police along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and ATF Springfield Bureau arrested 23-year-old Kelvin Guzman on the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue.

Guzman had three convictions for distribution of a Class A drug and was out on bail on drug charges. He was located in the area of Fort Pleasant Avenue when detectives in the Firearms Investigation Unit received information that Guzman had a firearm.

Detectives saw Guzman enter a vehicle and they conducted a traffic stop of the car. As a detective began to exit an undercover vehicle, Guzman accelerated at the passenger side door and crushed the detective’s leg on the door. Guzman was removed from the car by detectives and assisting ATF agents.

The detectives found and removed a large capacity firearm loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition from his waistband. Detectives also recovered about 24.8 grams of crack-cocaine from his pocket.

Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

The injured detective was transported by officers to Baystate Medical Center. He sustained serious injuries to both his legs, but will be released Friday.

Guzman is being charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Cocaine Trafficking 18-36 grams

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

“Our Firearms Investigation Unit has seized eight illegal firearms in the past two days and more than 70 this year already. As you can see from this incident they put themselves in harm’s way to protect our community. I wish our Detective a speedy recovery in a situation that could have easily been much, much worse. This is just another example of a repeat offender with open charges being brazen enough to walk around with a loaded firearm and drive straight at a police officer because he does not fear any consequences. I hope this time he is held so that our community and our police officers will be in less danger,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “First of all, wishing good health and a speedy recovery to our brave and dedicated Springfield police officer who was injured while serving and protecting our residents as they tried to arrest this dangerous repeat criminal offender. This individual, who will be charged with serious crimes, was out on our streets and in our neighborhoods even though they had prior gun and drug charges. These repeat criminal offenders do not care who they hurt. They laugh at our court systems because they know there will be no consequences for their actions. If this individual was willing to run over a police officer, imagine what they would be willing to do to our citizens. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I are demanding that the courts do their job and hold this individual on a dangerousness hearing, no bail and hold them accountable for their crimes before anyone else gets hurt or killed.”

“Too often we see police departments arresting the same individuals on gun and drug charges, career criminals who do not want to accept any rehabilitation aspects. Our local communities can stop a lot of these repeat and escalating crimes and stop future crimes against our residents if our courts would see the same criminal patters our law enforcement agencies see and deal with on a daily basis. It is only a matter of time before these repeat criminals hurt or kill one of our officers or an innocent citizen. The courts need to act and hold them accountable now, not when someone is dead,” Mayor Sarno added.