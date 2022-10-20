BOSTON (WWLP) – A Vermont man was sentenced to prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization in New England.

The office of US Attorney Rachel Rollins said 45-year-old Juan Ramos of Wardsboro, Vermont was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised released after he pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Between 2015 and 2016, Ramos distributed more than 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont. Ramos would receive cocaine from co-conspirator David Cruz. They met while serving a five-year prison sentence in Hampden County for cocaine trafficking.

Ramos has two prior federal convictions for cocaine distribution conspiracy. In 2002, he was sentenced to nine years in prison in Vermont and in 2010 he was sentenced to five years in prison in New York.