SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood call for state lawmakers to pass Governor Baker’s Dangerousness Bill after a judge’s decision on a repeat offender.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s official release on their website, detectives assigned to the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit seized a loaded large capacity gun inside the home of a suspect who is currently on a GPS ankle bracelet and home confinement for a pending firearms case.

After an investigation, detectives took the firearm and arrested 25-year-old Joshua Pena and 20-year-old Joerick Johnson inside Pena’s home.

Pena was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the 2012 shooting that killed Antonio Gonzales. During his time incarcerated, he committed an assault and battery on a corrections officer and was convicted for that as well.

After his release, Springfield police arrested Pena in July 2019 with a loaded large capacity gun. A grand jury indicted Pena and this case remains open in Hampden Superior Court. Pena is on the Hampden District Attorney’s Prolific Offender List. Pena was released on those charges with the conditions he wear a GPS ankle bracelet, home confinement and to stay away from firearms.

When Pena was arraigned on these new firearms charges Tuesday, Springfield District Court Judge Danielle Williams set a $5000 bail with the same conditions from his previous arrest. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office requested $100,000 bail. Pena posted bail and was released.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Once again, our brave and dedicated officers’ solid police work is undermined by the district court. Decisions like this continue to jeopardize the safety of our residents, business community, and officers, allowing repeat violent offenders to roam our streets and neighborhoods, causing mayhem. It is crucial to pass Governor Baker’s Dangerousness Legislation. This is common sense legislation and would help the Commonwealth meet the fundamental government responsibility of keeping our residents and business community safe. It would also provide better protections for victims of specific crimes so they can feel safe and secure and not feel threatened or harassed. Additionally, Governor Baker’s legislation also takes language from my own bail reform legislation that was filed by State Representative Angelo J. Puppolo, Jr. (H. 1839) to help even the playing field for our District Attorneys, in addition to defendants, so they can have the option to appeal the release decisions from district court to the state superior court.”

“This is a perfect example of why Governor Baker’s Dangerousness Bill is so important to pass. How many times do our officers have to put themselves in danger to arrest the same individuals over and over again with firearms before they are held? This suspect clearly has no respect for the pre-trial conditions placed on him as he continues to violate both these conditions and his probation. Now the Judge sets him free again with no repercussions which contributes to more brazen actions by these prolific offenders,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

The Dangerousness Bill aims to address: