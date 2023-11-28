SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating the 30th homicide in the city this year. The latest victim was shot and killed on Fort Pleasant Avenue early Monday morning.

This year, Springfield surpassed yet another morbid record… the amount of homicides in the city. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is looking to our courts and judges to help his administration enforce crime prevention in the city, “I don’t want to see it happen anywhere in the city of Springfield.”

The previous homicide record was set back in 2013 with over 22 homicides that year. This devastating trend of gun violence sends a chill down the spines of Springfield residents who live, work and choose to raise their families in the city of firsts.

“When I come out at night, I got to, like, watch out and look around. It’s bad for the kids, they are looking at that,” said Yariel Quinones of Springfield.

Just this summer alone, Springfield Police reported a total of 21 shooting incidents between June 1 to August 14 this year, 12 of those shootings were homicides.

22News spoke with Mayor Sarno who says that a common trend in these homicides is that they are committed by violent repeat offenders.

“There’s been an urban scourge across America and again I’m going to continue to make a clarion call to our court systems and some of the judges that some of these individuals, these repeat violent criminal offenders, need to be off our streets and out of our neighborhoods,” said Sarno.

The most recent homicide in Springfield occurred within one of the many Springfield Gardens properties. Many of these condemned units have become a breeding ground for illegal activity and violent crime.

“This did occur in a Springfield Gardens property and they are atrocious in their management. Where ever they are, criminal activity has increased. Am I happy about it? No. Are we going to continue to be ever vigilant and hammer away at it? Yes we are,” said Sarno.

Sarno says he’s going to continue to urge the courts and judges and continue to file his bail reform legislation to keep violent repeat offenders off the streets in Springfield.