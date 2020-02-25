Repeat Springfield offender arrested after allegedly pointing gun at teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man and recovered an illegal firearm late Monday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 43-year-old Johnny Sustache of Chestnut Street was arrested after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a victim and his teenage son near Main and Street Street around 3:35 p.m. Walsh said the victim called police and officers were able to locate Sustache in a parking lot on Benton Street.

Sustache allegedly ignored officers as he stepped out of his car and continued to reach in his car where the firearm was believed to be Walsh said. With the help of additional officers, Sustache was taken into custody. He was arrested after police located the gun that witnesses saw tossed over a nearby fence.

Sustache was charged with the following: