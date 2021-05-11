Repeated offender among 2 arrested after police seize heroin, cash at Springfield homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after police found approximately 2,800 bags of heroin, cash, and cocaine inside two homes on Cambridge Street.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives were investigating the illegal sale of heroin from the two homes with 64-year-old Jorge Diaz of Springfield as the intended suspect. A search warrant was granted for officers and they entered the homes Tuesday morning around 6 a.m.

Inside the two homes, detectives discovered 2,800 bags of heroin, $8,867 in cash, and one bag of cocaine. The heroin weighed around 56 grams, which is considered a trafficking weight of drugs. Diaz and 40-year-old Margarita Garcia of Springfield were arrested.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Diaz was recently released on bail after he was arrested in October when detectives found nearly 30,000 bags of heroin, Walsh said.

Diaz is facing the following charges:

Heroin Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Garcia was also charged with: