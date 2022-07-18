SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Friday in Springfield following a firearms investigation on a man that was previously charged with illegal possession of a gun.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) has been watching 20-year-old Jaylen Graham of Springfield for the past several weeks. Officers were granted a search warrant for his home on Davenport Street. On Friday night around 9:15 p.m., as officers were preparing to execute the warrant, Graham and two other people were seen leaving the home.

The three were eventually detained on Boston Road and officers found a loaded large capacity firearm with a laser attachment in Graham’s pocket. One of the other suspects, a juvenile, was also carrying a ghost gun in their backpack.

Officers continued with their search warrant and found approximately 250 bags of heroin. Graham and the 17-year-old juvenile were arrested and the third person was released.

Walsh said this is Graham’s third firearms-related arrest. In December 2021, he was convicted of carrying a firearm without a license. He was arrested for the gun in July 2020 and arrested again two months after while out on bond for allegedly cutting off his GPS ankle monitor.

Graham has been charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

The Springfield Police FIU has seized 99 illegally possessed firearms in 2022 so far.