HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the month of March, more than 150 rounds were fired in Holyoke, according to the ShotSpotter activation report.

The Holyoke Police Department activated the ShotSpotter systems beginning in March. The report indicates a total of 154 rounds were recorded and officers recovered 34 spent shell casings. There were zero reported victims.

(Holyoke Police Department)

Seven people were arrested after police were called to a ShotSpotter activation location. There were a total of 12 guns recovered in the City of Holyoke so far this year, ShotSpotter helped recover three.

Holyoke Police Log: March

The Holyoke Police arrest log shows seven incidents for “shots fired”, listed below.

March 3, 1:36 a.m.: Dereck Carattini (20) was arrested at 195 Oak Street on the following charges:

Possession of Firearm without FID Card

Discharging Firearm with 500 Feet of Building

Possession of Ammunition with FID Card

Improper Storage of Firearm

Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

Carrying Loaded Firearm with License

Carrying Firearm with License

Malicious Destruction of Property $1,200

March 11, 2:03 a.m.: 60 Pine Street

March 11, 4:29 a.m.: Gisel Santos (35) was arrested at 284 Pine Street on the following charges:

Warrant – Straight

Fugitive from Justice Court Warrant

March 17, 1:49 a.m.: Jose Pena Marion (24) was arrested at 275 Main Street on the following charges:

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Discharge of Firearm with 500 Fett of Building

Carrying Firearm without License

March 18, 1:43 a.m.: Jose Antonio Feliciano (36) was arrested at 335 Maple Street on the following charges:

Possession of a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

Resisting Arrest

Possession to Distribute of a Class A Drug

Possession to Distribute of a Class B Drug

March 19, 12:35 a.m.: Carlos Rodriguez (50) was arrested at 162 Elm Street on the following charges:

Warrant – Straight

March 26, 1:21 p.m.: Veronica Monique Alvarez (26) was arrested at 342 Elm Street on the following charges: