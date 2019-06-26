Report: ICE files detainer on West Springfield man facing 7 negligent homicide charges in NH

BOSTON (WWLP) – ICE has filed a detainer on the West Springfield man accused of killing seven people in an accident that occurred in New Hampshire Friday night, the Boston Herald reports.

Ukraine native, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, could face deportation “if and when” he is released. An ICE official confirmed with the Herald that paperwork had been filed with the Sheriff’s Department in New Hampshire.

On Tuesday, Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty in a New Hampshire superior court to seven counts of negligent homicide in connection with the crash. A judge ordered him held without bail.

Zhukovskyy recently received his U.S. green card and permanent U.S. resident status, his father told the Boston Herald.