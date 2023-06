SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A convenience store on St. James Ave. in Springfield was robbed Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 10:40 a.m. officers were called to the area of the 400 block of St. James Ave. for a report of an armed robbery with a gun at a convenience store.

No one was hurt during the incident and the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating. No further information was released at this time.