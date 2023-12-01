CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee police are conducting an investigation after reports of shots fired early Friday morning.

According to Chicopee police spokesperson Travis Odiorne, officers were called to a report of shots fired on Meetinghouse Road in the area of Elmer Drive. Odiorne told 22News that there were no victims.

The area was blocked off with police tape at around 2 a.m.