SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday after detectives allegedly observed him dealing drugs.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the department received several complaints from residents in the area of Federal and Worthington Streets about ongoing drug dealing. Detectives investigating the area determined 36-year-old Edwin Fontanez of Springfield as a suspect.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were conducting surveillance on Fontanez when they allegedly watched him make a drug deal on the 900 block of Worthington Street. Fontanez was arrested and police seized a dozen bags of heroin and more than 35 plastic caps filled with powder and crack cocaine.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Fontanez also has two active warrants for drug charges in Springfield and Holyoke. He has been charged with the following:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Cocaine)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Crack-Cocaine)

Arrest Warrant – Holyoke District Court

– Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

– Possession of a Class B Drug

– Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Possession of a Class B Drug Default Warrant – Springfield District Court

– Distribution of a Class A Drug

– Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law