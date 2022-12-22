AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A retired State Police Captain from Amherst has been indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury in connection to allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to the Office of Attorney General Maura Healey, 62-year-old Francis Hart of Amherst was indicted Thursday on charges of Dissemination of Child Pornography (1 count) and Possession Child Pornography (7 counts).

An investigation began in January 2021 after the Attorney General’s office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an email address registered the Hart allegedly uploaded images of child pornography. The images were also allegedly sent to another iPhone user in another state.

Hart was arrested in August 2021 at his home in Amherst. During a search warrant, police seized two different desktop computers, external hard drives and an iPhone. A subsequent investigation allegedly found images of child pornography on those devices.

Hart will be arraigned on the charges in Hampshire County Superior Court at a later date.