SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We have received reports of an incident that allegedly took place Thursday night involving a retired Major.

We contacted the Hampden County Sheriffs Office for more information, and learned an investigation is currently underway.

In a statement to 22News, Public Information Officer, Rob Rizzuto said the following:

“Christopher Walker retired from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office with the rank of Major in 2020. Two years ago, he began working on a limited basis as a civilian, reviewing inmate disciplinary investigations based on his years of experience. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations and is investigating the incident. This individual will not be working for our office in any capacity while the investigation is ongoing.”

Those allegations are not confirmed at this time. We will continue to cover this story and bring you new information once it becomes available.