Retired Massachusetts state trooper pleads guilty to overtime fraud charge

A retired state trooper pleaded guilty to collecting over $20,000 in overtime pay that he did not work in U.S. Senior District Court Thursday.

According to the Justice Department, 50-year-old Paul Cesan of Southwick pleaded not guilty to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

Cesan was previously arrested and charged on June 27, 2018. His sentencing is scheduled for March 12, 2019.

Cesan was a Massachusetts State Police Trooper assigned to Troop E in Westfield, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the MassPike, I-90.

According to the Justice Department, Cesan earned $163,533, which included about $50,866 in overtime pay. Cesan admitted to collecting $29,287 for overtime hours he did not work.

Cesan is the fourth state trooper to plead guilty to overtime fraud since the ongoing investigation into the scandal surfaced.

