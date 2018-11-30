Retired Massachusetts state trooper pleads guilty to overtime fraud charge
BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) - A retired state trooper pleaded guilty to collecting over $20,000 in overtime pay that he did not work in U.S. Senior District Court Thursday.
According to the Justice Department, 50-year-old Paul Cesan of Southwick pleaded not guilty to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.
Former State Police lieutenant indicted on overtime abuse charge
Cesan was previously arrested and charged on June 27, 2018. His sentencing is scheduled for March 12, 2019.
Cesan was a Massachusetts State Police Trooper assigned to Troop E in Westfield, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the MassPike, I-90.
Sixth Massachusetts State Police trooper charged in connection with overtime pay scandal
According to the Justice Department, Cesan earned $163,533, which included about $50,866 in overtime pay. Cesan admitted to collecting $29,287 for overtime hours he did not work.
Cesan is the fourth state trooper to plead guilty to overtime fraud since the ongoing investigation into the scandal surfaced.
Read more:
4 more State Police troopers relieved of duty in connection with overtime scandal
- Three Massachusetts State Police troopers arrested in connection with overtime scandal
- State Police to increase departments transparency following overtime pay scandal
Local News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- #WhyToysforTots: 'We just want the kids to have better than we did'
- InFocus: Year end financial review
- FBI arrests Southwick man accused of sending mail with threatening letters, white powder
- Powerful earthquakes buckle Alaska roads, trigger tsunami warning
World News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Caught on Camera: Burglar loses pants
- Porch Pirates: How to protect your packages
- Body cam shows harrowing Camp Fire escape
- Caught on Camera: Huge clock falls
Trending Stories
Video Center
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.