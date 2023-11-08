REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Revere Fire and Police Departments, along with the Massachusetts State Police are seeking information about a recent fire that was determined to be intentionally set.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, at 5:49 p.m. on November 5th, there was a two alarm fire at 30 Park Avenue in Revere. Fire crews entered the building and rescued two occupants who were sent to an area hospital. Dozens of people were without a home from the fire.

After an investigtion, witness reviews, and other evidence, it was determined by the Revere Fire Department, Revere Police Department, and State troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office that this fire was intentially set.

Flyers were posted at the apartment building where the fire occured with the Arson Watch Reward Program hotline number.

If anyone has information, contact the Arson Watch Reward Program’s hotline at 1-800-682-9229. This program is coordinated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson crimes.

“Two occupants of this building had to be rescued by firefighters,” said Chief Bright. “This incident could have caused a devastating tragedy. We’re asking anyone with information on the fire to share it with investigators using the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. You can remain anonymous if you wish.”