PROVIDENCE, RI. (WWLP) – A man from Providence has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend back in 2022.

Nathan Cooper, 54, killed his girlfriend, 40-year-old Sherbert Maddox. Cooper then wrapped her body in saran wraps, blankets, and towels, before putting her in his refrigerator.

Cooper was found guilty of second degree murder back in May. He will serve two consecutive life sentences.