BOSTON (WWLP) – A Rhode Island man was sentenced on September 7th in federal court in Boston in connection with a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine.

Armando Gomes of Central Falls, Rhode Island was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. On October 18, 2021, Gomes pleaded guilty to one account of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Gomes sold the following to undercover officers: