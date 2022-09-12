BOSTON (WWLP) – A Rhode Island man was sentenced on September 7th in federal court in Boston in connection with a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine.
Armando Gomes of Central Falls, Rhode Island was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. On October 18, 2021, Gomes pleaded guilty to one account of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Gomes sold the following to undercover officers:
- On September 14, 2017: 4.99 grams of fentanyl and 6.94 grams of powder cocaine
- On September 18, 2017: 4.86 grams of fentanyl mixed with cocaine and 6.87 grams of cocaine
- On September 22, 2017: 4.86 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl and 6.78 grams of cocaine