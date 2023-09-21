REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for information on an unsolved homicide eleven years ago in Suffolk County.

On September 20, 2012, Richard “Pig” Pignone was found shot at his home in the kitchen at 52 Rose Street in Revere. If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope that they will be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.