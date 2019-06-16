Risks of fentanyl exposure

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Several Easthampton police officers are out of the hospital after they were sickened by potential exposure to fentanyl Friday night.

Exposure to fentanyl can potentially be deadly.

Easthampton Police said several officers were potentially exposed to fentanyl while investigating a breaking and entering report at a home Friday night.

How serious the effects of fentanyl are depended on the source and the form of the drug.

First responders are most likely to encounter it in powder, tablet, and liquid form.

This is dangerous because accidental ingestion or inhalation of very small amounts of fentanyl can lead to death.

Fentanyl is 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin.

The Easthampton officers were taken to the hospital but were released and are said to be okay.

Police are still looking into the incident.

