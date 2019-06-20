Road Risk: Driving while high

(NBC News) New statistics released estimate millions of Americans are hitting the highway while high.

A report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says nearly 15 million Americans admit to driving within an hour of using marijuana.

“Drivers have a disconnect in terms of the impairing effects on marijuana on their safe driving ability,” says AAA’ Tamra Johnson.

That disconnect is strikingly clear. The latest AAA Traffic Safety Culture Index finds as many as 70 percent of drivers don’t think they’ll get caught driving while high.

“It is very important for drivers to realize you are taking a very big risk when you get behind the wheel after using marijuana,” Johnson warns.

Studies have found using marijuana significantly alters drivers’ judgment and reaction times, doubling the likelihood of being involved in a crash.

