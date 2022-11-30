PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police were sent to Berkshire Bank on West Street on Wednesday for a “hold-up” alarm.

At around 9:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Pittsfield Police were called to Berkshire Bank located at 66 West Street for a robbery in progress, according to Pittsfield Police Captain Thomas Dawley. Witnesses stated that the suspect was a white man that wore a brown hat, black jacket, jeans, mask, and sunglasses.

The suspect passed a handwritten note to the teller demanding money, then the suspect left the bank and headed towards the McKay Street parking deck. No cash was taken, no injuries were reported, and there was no weapon displayed.

The investigation is still being conducted by the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau, Digital Evidence Unit, Drug Unit, K9 Unit, Anti-Crime Unit, and uniformed patrol. Anyone that has information is asked to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau 413-448-9705 or send us a tip via text message by texting “PIT TIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411).