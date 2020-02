SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) - Springfield police arrested four men and seized an illegal firearm and cocaine after executing a search warrant at an apartment on White Street Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers arrested 19-year-old Luis Lugo, 20-year-old Dashua Torres, 23-year-old Derek Ramos, and 19-year-old Joel Perez at 4:30 p.m. inside the apartment.