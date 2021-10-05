Romanian national pleads guilty to multi-state ATM scam

(WWLP) – A Romanian national has pleaded guilty to his role in a multi-state ATM skimming scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 26-year-old Dragos Hornea was part of a crew that stole debit card numbers and PINs from unsuspecting bank customers in Massachusetts and several other states.

They installed skimming devices in multiple western Massachusetts communities including Amherst, Chicopee, Southwick, and Whately. Hornea was indicted with 13 co-defendants in May 2017.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in February 2022.