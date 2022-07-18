TOWN OF LENNOX, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that on July 15th, a 62-year-old man entered their Headquarters in Oneida county and claimed that he was chased by two dogs before being assaulted and robbed by their owner.

The victim told police that around 6:30 pm on Friday, he was jogging on a trail in the Town of Lennox when suddenly two unleashed pit bulls allegedly approached him in an aggressive manner, forcing him to run behind a tree to avoid being bitten.

The victim claimed that he was then confronted by the dog’s owner, 22-year-old Shalako T. Simon II of Rome, who also became irate. Simon allegedly grabbed and proceeded to punch the victim in the face several times. Simon then allegedly stole the victim’s iPod and headphones.

The victim then went directly to the NYS State Police Headquarters. After making his report, the victim was taken to Oneida Health Care for treatment for the injuries he sustained during the assault.

Simon was arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Class E Felony)

He was then taken to the Madison County Jail to await his arraignment.