CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing multiple banks along Interstate 91.

The FBI dubbed 30-year-old Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee the “Route 91 bandit” for allegedly robbing 13 banks located in various cities and towns along I-91 in western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont. He was taken into custody Thursday without incident and charges were filed by the US Attorney’s office in Connecticut.

Courtesy: FBI – Boston

Courtesy: FBI – Boston

Courtesy: FBI – Boston

Courtesy: FBI – Boston

Courtesy: FBI – Boston

Courtesy: FBI – Boston

Courtesy: FBI – Boston

Courtesy: FBI – Boston

Courtesy: FBI – Boston

Courtesy: FBI – Boston

According to the US Attorney’s Office in CT, the FBI and state and local law enforcement have been investigating 14 robberies and one attempted robbery of banks and credit unions which were committed by what appears to be the same individual, that occurred between September 2021 and August 2022.

September 9, 2021, at approx. 10:21 a.m., Arrha Credit Union, 63 Park Ave., West Springfield, MA September 20, 2021, at approx. 11:50 a.m., American Eagle Credit Union 201 Elm St., Enfield, CT October 4, 2021, at approx.4:50 p.m., People’s United Bank, 479 Canal Street, Brattleboro, VT October 15, 2021, at approx. 10:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 2 North Road, East Windsor, CT October 22, 2021, at approx. 11:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 637 Main Street, Somers, CT November 5, 2021, at approx. 3:18 p.m., Workers Credit Union, 107 Tower Road, Athol, MA November 19, 2021, at approx. 4:42 p.m., Liberty Bank, 27 Dale Road, Avon, CT November 20, 2021, at approx. 8:46 a.m., Savings Bank of Walpole, 400 West Street, Keene, NH December 16, 2021, at approx. 11:48 a.m., Greenfield Cooperative Bank, 176 Avenue A, Montague, MA January 6, 2022, at approx. 10:50 a.m., Keystone Bank, 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, CT January 27, 2022, at approx. 5:52 p.m., Franklin First Federal Credit Union, 57 Newton Street, Greenfield, MA May 26, 2022, Peoples United Bank located at 117 East Street in Plainville, CT June 3, 2022

On October 21st, FBI special agents surveilled Dziczek while he was in the MGM Springfield casino and retrieved a Red Bull energy drink can with a black straw from which Dziczek was observed drinking. Laboratory analysis connected DNA found on the black straw to DNA found on discarded money wrappers from the Plainville bank robbery.

The charge of bank robbery carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.