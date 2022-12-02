CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The FBI announced the arrest of a suspect known as the ‘Route 91 Bandit’, a man wanted for robbing more than a dozen banks up and down the I-91 corridor in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

Taylor Dziczek of Campbell Street in Chicopee was taken into custody Thursday morning. 22News first reported on the ‘Route 91 Bandit‘ back in February after the FBI said he robbed his 11th bank. The FBI said the suspect threatened the use of a gun during all of the robberies.

There was a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to this suspect’s arrest. He is accused of bank robberies that included 4 in Massachusetts, 7 in Connecticut, 2 in Vermont, and 2 in New Hampshire.

In the most recent robbery on June 3, 2022, he gained access to the vault at TD Bank, located at 225 Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, New Hampshire. The total loss was approximately $53,120, the largest amount that was stolen from each bank.

On October 26th, authorities watched Dziczek at the MGM Casino in Springfield and took a straw from the Red Bull he was drinking. DNA on the straw matched the money wrappers he’d left in the Plainville robbery.

Dziczek was taken into custody without incident in Chicopee on Thursday, December 1st. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Dziczek is accused of 14 robberies and one attempted robbery of approximately $137,388 at the following banks and credit unions:

9/9/21: Arrha Credit Union in West Springfield, MA – $5,000 9/20/21: American Eagle Credit Union in Enfield, CT – $7,950 10/4/21: People’s United Bank in Brattleboro, VT – $11,000 10/15/21: Webster Bank in East Windsor, CT – $2,402 10/21/21: People’s United Bank in Brattleboro, VT – $0 10/22/21: Webster Bank in Somers, CT – $8,353 11/5/21: Workers Credit Union in Athol, MA – $10,400 11/19/21: Liberty Bank in Avon, CT – $2,279 11/20/21: Savings Bank of Walpole in Keene, NH – $7,000 12/16/21: Greenfield Cooperative Bank in Turners Falls, MA – $5,990 1/6/22: Keystone Bank in East Windsor, CT – $1,880 1/21/22: Franklin First Federal Credit Union in Greenfield, MA – $2,800 5/26/22: Peoples United Bank in Plainville, CT – $7,085 6/3/22: TD Bank in Nashua, NH – $53,120 8/17/22: Liberty Bank in Meriden, CT – $12,129

PHOTOS: Serial Bank Robber

“I have a gun. Don‘t call 911. Don‘t set off any alarms.” Note given to teller at Peoples United Bank in Plainville

Dziczek was convicted in 2017 of an unarmed robbery in a 2015 unarmed robbery at Easthampton Savings Bank in South Hadley of approximately $5,700.