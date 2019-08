SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One driver was brought to a local hospital after a two-car crash in Springfield Friday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were called to Main Street and East Columbus Avenue at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a car accident.

Walsh said one driver was cited for running a red light while the other driver was brought to Baystate Medical Center to evaluate possible injuries.