Russell Police issue more than 150 citations or warnings Labor Day weekend

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – There were more than 150 citations/warnings issued to drivers in Russell over Labor Day weekend.

According to the Russell Police Department, 160 citations or warnings were issued totaled $4,140 in fines for speeding, aggressive driving. The state awarded the police department a grant in August to target aggressive drivers. The traffic safety grant is to help reduce roadway crashes, injuries, fatalities, and their associated economic losses in Massachusetts.

In 2021, there have a been a total of 30 crashes in which 2 crashes had serious injuries and 2 minor injuries in Russell. One person died from a crash in 2017 and one person died in 2013, according to MassDOT data.

