Russell police release information on possible suspects of vehicle break-ins

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Russell are investigating an attempted vehicle break-in on Blandford Stage Road that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to Russell Police Department, a silver Audi with Connecticut license plates and a black smaller SUV with four males are suspected of attempting to break-in a motor vehicle.

Residents are advised to take out any valuables such as purses, wallets, money, cellphones, etc. in your car and to lock your car including securing recreational and farm vehicles.

If anyone has information on vehicle break-ins or on the vehicles matching these descriptions are asked to contact the Russell Police Regional dispatch at 413-586-1508 or the Massachusetts State Police Russell Barracks at 413-862-3312.

Multiple vehicle break-ins were also reported in Granville where three cars were broken into and two were stolen in Worthington.

The Longmeadow Police Department also issued a statement saying over the past few months Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island have seen an increase in vehicle thefts in residential communities. Officers are patrolling neighborhoods but urge residents to report any suspicious activity.