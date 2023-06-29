SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield leaders and public safety officials will be discussing the recent increase in violence in the city.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood are expected to hold a news conference at Springfield Police Headquarters at 10:15 Thursday morning to brief the public on public safety matters.

The news conference comes after two double shootings in the city just hours apart this weekend. Two men were killed and two others were injured in those shootings.