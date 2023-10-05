SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Massachusetts residents were arrested after a sawed-off shotgun and drugs were found during a search warrant inside a Springfield apartment.

According to the Springfield Police Department, detectives received information on Monday that 18-year-old Matthew Cleary of Springfield was in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and cocaine. A search warrant was executed for his Taylor Street apartment at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Cleary and another man, later identified as 19-year-old Levi Vickstrom of Bourne, were arrested after police seized a sawed-off shotgun, heroin, and cocaine.

Matthew Cleary is charged with the following:

Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession of a Firearm during a Commission of a Felony

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Levi Vickstrom is charged with the following::

Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession of a Firearm during a Commission of a Felony

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Tampering or Destruction of Evidence

Default Warrant – Wareham District Court

– Breaking & Entering into a Building – Daytime for a Felony

– Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

– Use of a Motor Vehicle without Authority

– Littering