SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Massachusetts residents were arrested after a sawed-off shotgun and drugs were found during a search warrant inside a Springfield apartment.
According to the Springfield Police Department, detectives received information on Monday that 18-year-old Matthew Cleary of Springfield was in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and cocaine. A search warrant was executed for his Taylor Street apartment at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Cleary and another man, later identified as 19-year-old Levi Vickstrom of Bourne, were arrested after police seized a sawed-off shotgun, heroin, and cocaine.
Matthew Cleary is charged with the following:
- Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
- Possession of a Firearm during a Commission of a Felony
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
Levi Vickstrom is charged with the following::
- Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
- Possession of a Firearm during a Commission of a Felony
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Tampering or Destruction of Evidence
- Default Warrant – Wareham District Court
– Breaking & Entering into a Building – Daytime for a Felony
– Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- Default Warrant – Wareham District Court
– Use of a Motor Vehicle without Authority
– Littering
