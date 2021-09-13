Sawed-off shotgun seized during search warrant in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after a firearms investigation Friday night.
According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 44-year-old Armani Lopez was arrested after a search warrant at his home on Acushnet Avenue at around 5:55 p.m. Detectives seized a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.
Armani Lopez is charged with the following:
- Possession of a sawed-off shotgun
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Possession of ammunition without a FID card
- Firearm violation with 1 prior violent/drug crime
- Possession of a firearm without a FID card