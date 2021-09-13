Sawed-off shotgun seized during search warrant in Springfield

Armani Lopez

Armani Lopez (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after a firearms investigation Friday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 44-year-old Armani Lopez was arrested after a search warrant at his home on Acushnet Avenue at around 5:55 p.m. Detectives seized a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

Armani Lopez is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a sawed-off shotgun
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID card
  • Firearm violation with 1 prior violent/drug crime
  • Possession of a firearm without a FID card

