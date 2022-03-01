WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A victim suffered minor injuries after a man from South Carolina was arrested for attempted murder in West Springfield Tuesday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 1 a.m. officers were called to the Candlewood Suites located on 572 Riverdale Street for shots fired. When officers arrived, they saw fresh damage consistent with gunfire in the hotel foyer.

A woman who was shot and an employee who witnessed were found inside the hotel. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. During the investigation, the victim knew the suspect, identified as Mikell Robinson of Cordova, South Carolina. Robinson left Candlewood Suites in the victim’s car and was later located walking through the parking lot of the EconoLodge Motel on 1533 Elm Street.

Robinson was taken into custody with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police. Police seized a firearm believed to be used in the assault underneath the front seat of the veihicle.

Mikell Robinson is charged with the following: