Scam call warning in western Massachusetts from State Police

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are warning residents, specifically in western Massachusetts, of a scam call claiming to be police.

The scam callers say they are from the Cheshire State Police barracks and appear to be using a number connected to the state police. Troopers say their number is being spoofed and that these phone calls are not legitimate. The caller claims to say you are a victim of identity theft. If you receive a call similar to this, you are asked to not give them any information.

State Police are also reminding residents they are not conducting any fundraisers and will never ask you for money over the phone. If you have a question on any calls that may be a legitimate charity, you can first check with the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s Corporation Division at (617) 727-9640. They will help you make sure it is a legitimate charity.