Scammers targeting businesses by impersonating Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is alerting local businesses of phone scammers who are impersonating the police department.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the scammers are ‘spoofing’ local businesses by using the department’s phone number and impersonating them over the phone seeking money. The detective bureau defines spoofing as the “act of disguising a communication from an unknown source as being from a known, trusted source.”

Recent activity shows that the scammers impersonate a police investigator who is calling the local business regarding an investigation in counterfeit money, that needs to be repaid.

The police are bringing the awareness to educate people on this issue. Additionally, they want to let residents and local businesses know that they will never request payment over the phone or in person, moreover, they would not accept payments via gift cards.

If you or your business receive any calls like this, it is most likely a scam. For your safety hang up and report it to the police.