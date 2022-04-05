UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that Jaleak Scarborough and Hakim Muhammad have been found guilty of the Second-Degree Murder of Lemeke Pittman in May of 2021 by on Oneida County jury.

Scarborough and Muhammad entered a barbershop on Seymour Ave in Utica and shot Lemeke point blank while he was sitting in a barber chair.

Police say the investigation into the murder of Pittman’s uncle, Molik Liggins is ongoing. Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with new information as it is released.