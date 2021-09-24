School van driver to be arraigned on child endangerment charge

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A school van driver accused of leaving a child alone inside her van for three hours is scheduled to be in court Friday morning.

Arraignment for 45 year-old Erica DeJesus of Springfield is scheduled in Palmer District Court.

DeJesus was charged with reckless child endangerment following the incident last week in Monson. A Monson Police report alleges DeJesus left the three year-old, who has autism, without supervision inside the van for three hours.

Officials at the Quarry Hill School called the child’s parents after the student failed to show up for school. The child was found unharmed inside a car seat in the van.

Monson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Clarke said the district is conducting a full investigation into what took place.