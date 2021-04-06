Scibelli pleads guilty to extortion in federal court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Anthony J. Scibelli, 52, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to one count of collecting on an extension of credit by extortionate means Tuesday at the federal court in Springfield.

According to prosecutors, in 2017, Scibelli provided a $5,000 loan to the victim, who made monthly payments of $1,300 until June 2019. Beginning in May 2019, Scibelli used threats as he attempted to collect on that line of credit. Specifically, on June 19, 2019, Scibelli threatened and beat the victim’s head and body for failing to make the monthly $1,300 payment. During the beating, the defendant threatened that the victim must have all the money “on the first,” referring to the 1st of the month.

Scibelli was indicted in July 2019. The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Sept. 3, 2021.