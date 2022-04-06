WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police are asking residents in the area of Crescent Circle to review outside surveillance cameras for suspects involved in breaking and entering a home Tuesday night.

According to the Westfield Police Department, at around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to a breaking and entering at a home on Crescent Circle when the resident heard someone in her basement. When police arrived, a suspect ran on foot into the woods and a second suspect drove away in a vehicle down the street.

The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a newer white Honda CRV, was a man. Police say the vehicle had a Connecticut license plate, but the plate may have been stolen off of another vehicle.

Police say there is no evidence that the suspects were armed. The Westfield Police used their drone along with the State Police Air Wing, Southwick and State Police K-9s to search for the suspects, but they have not been located or identified.

Residents in the area are being asked to review their exterior cameras for any footage of the suspects or the vehicle. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Mazza at (413)-642-9390 or r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org.