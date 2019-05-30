Search for serial killer’s victim continues

(WCYB) Law enforcement surrounded Mendota, Virginia’s community center Wednesday as they resumed the search for evidence in a serial murder case.

Authorities say James Michael Wright admitted to killing three women and disposing of their bodies over several weeks earlier this year.

About 75 officers from multiple agencies across the region scoured 40 acres of woods surrounding Wright’s home.

“We’re looking for maybe even some clothing items or things of that nature that may be in those woods around where this happened,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Captain James Blevins said.

The bodies of two women were recovered more than two weeks ago, but a third body is still missing.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2YUco7y

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.