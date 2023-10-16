HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) was called after Holyoke police conducted a search warrant at an apartment and found horrific living conditions.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, as part of Operation Safe Streets on Wednesday, a search warrant was executed for an apartment at 149 Essex Street. Upon entry, officers were exposed to horrific living conditions and found several children inside the apartment.

Department of Children and Families were called, and the children were removed from the apartment pending an investigation. The Board of Health immediately deemed the apartment uninhabitable.

Police arrested 24-year-old Israel Jimenez and 24-year-old Jeidy Cruz-Carrasquillo.

Israel Jimenez is charged with the following:

Possession of Class B

Parole Warrant

Three counts of Reckless Endangerment of a Child

Jeidy Cruz-Carrasquillo is charged with the following:

Possession Class B

Three counts of Reckless Endangerment of a Child