LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested in Ludlow Wednesday following an investigation involving several departments.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the Springfield Firearms Investigative Unit conducted a search warrant at a home on Center Street in Ludlow. One person was arrested and police seized an illegal firearm, drugs and a large amount of cash.

Our 22News crew could see nearly a dozen police officers outside a home on Center Street around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Members of the Ludlow Police Department, State Police Gang Unit, Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the DA’s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search warrant.

Walsh says more information on the incident will be released on Thursday.