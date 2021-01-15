SEARCH WARRANT: Steroids found in West Springfield home

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been arrested after officers executed a search warrant at his home and found steroid drugs.

Officers discovered shipped packages of a controlled substance to the home from the Los Angeles Customs and Boarder Enforcement Task Force. During an investigation, an undercover West Springfield officer delivered these packages to the suspect, Luke Delaney.

The package contained 122.4 grams of powdered anabolic steroids including the following drugs:

Stanozolol

Methandienone

Dromostanolone Enanthane

Dromostanolone Propionate

Nandrolone Phenylpopionate







Officers of the West Springfield Narcotics Unit, FBI, Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, Homeland Security, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office entered Luke Delaney’s Exposition Avenue home on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. for a search warrant after the investigation.

Inside the home, police discovered a manufacturing area with paraphernalia and a safe containing 162 full vials of a liquid substance with RX labels. Receipts for $13,500 worth of products purchased for the manufacturing of steroids was also found.

Delaney was arrested and is facing charges for Possession to Distribute Class E Drug (Steroids).