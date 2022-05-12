Jabarie Phillips was previously convicted of manslaughter; was arrested on outstanding warrants for kidnapping and probation violation

BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Seattle, Washington pleaded guilty Wednesday to coercion and enticement of a Massachusetts minor.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 44-year-old Jabarie Phillips, a/k/a Jabarie Lindsey of Seattle, Washington pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Phillips and a Massachusetts 14-year-old girl began communicating via Facebook in April 2019. He repeatedly asked her to take sexually explicit videos and photos of herself even knowing the girl’s age. He told her “if you run away let me know we can take this show on the road I need a partner in crime,” after the minor told him she had issues with her family.

Phillips ended up flying from Washington to Boston and met the girl at Logan Airport on April 29, 2019. They both then traveled together to South Station to catch a bus to Seattle, Washington.

The girl was found on May 3, 2019, when authorities intercepted a bus in Minneapolis, Minnesota and arrested Phillips, and recovered the girl. He was arrested on two warrants, one out of Washington for violating probation following his release from prison for a 2008 conviction for manslaughter and one out of Massachusetts for kidnapping.

Phillips faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8, 2022.